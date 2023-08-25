Tavolino to reopen Aug. 28 after kitchen fire at Kawa Ramen & Sushi

MILWAUKEE — Tavolino will be reopening its doors for diners after a fire forced them to close.

The Italian restaurant at 2315 N. Murray Ave. is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m., according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

A fire back in June of 2023 destroyed Kawa Ramen & Sushi's kitchen and damaged Tavolino and Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh. That was about 12 weeks ago.

The owners of Tavolino tell OnMilwaukee the fire led to smoke damage worth almost $20,000.

The fire also led the owners of Kawa Ramen & Sushi to move to nearby Crossroads Collective Food Hall.

