Taste of the Gateway returns to 10 MKE Airport area restaurants

The event grants instant $10 discounts off of purchases $20 or more at participating restaurants in the area surrounding Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. The event will take place Oct. 18 - 19 and everything is on the menu.

"Well for sure you need to try if you come here the quesitacos," said Aldo Diaz, Chucho's Red Taco General Manager. "It’s the regular red taco plus cheese and meat of your choice. Or we have the quesadillas, it’s a lot of cheese, I love it.”

The grills were also fired up just down the road at Martino's Hot Dogs and Italians Beef.

"We started off with our Chicago-style hot dog, one of our signature style sandwiches," said Cathy Anderson, owner at Martino's. "Our other signature sandwich is our Italian beef sandwich topped with our hot peppers.”

Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining days' goal is to rally community support for 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants.

"It’s a great time to try something that’s maybe outside of your comfort zone," said Cathy.

Each location highlights diverse and historical restaurants all bringing their own culture and traditions.

"We’ve been together for 35 years," said TJ Anderson, owner at Martino's. "We’ve always been a family-owned business. It’s just something that’s a part of who we are.”

“It’s been an honor to be a part of this bringing food from Mexico and a lot of people love this food, so it’s great," said Daiz.

They say it's an easy deal to love and easy food to love because the secret ingredient is love itself.

"That is one thing my mom taught me," said TJ. "When you make it with love people will always move right back towards it.”

For more information, visit the The Gateway to Milwaukee website.

