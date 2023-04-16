Talking to the winners of the MPS Spelling Bee 3rd-5th graders

MILWAUKEE — ‘Inspiring’ would be the wining word to come out of the Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee Finals! TMJ4 News was a proud partner in this year's event.

We spoke to the winners from Saturday’s competition that featured grades three through five.

It takes patience, endurance and persistence to be a spelling bee champion.

The 5th grade winner was Arielle Harris, who attends Ninety-Fifth Street School. She says she was waiting for this moment and entire year.

TMJ4

So was her mom Kelsey Harris, who was at the edge of her seat when Arielle spelled out the winning word, ‘Magnolia.’

Harris said, “Very nervous! Because she placed second place and I know how devastated she was and we worked really hard the last few months to get to this moment.”

Hard work pays off. Arielle shares her inspiration, “Work harder and you'll be able to reach for the stars.”

Fourth grade spelling bee winner Aiden Polivka from Lowell International Elementary won with the word ‘Sugary.’ Aiden said winning today meant having fun, “As my gym teacher always says, 'if you're having fun, you've won.'”

TMJ4

Samadhi Henry from Lowell International Elementary took home the top prize for third grade by spelling the final word unfamiliar correctly. He knew he was going to take home the big trophy, “Because I've been prating my words. I was happy.”

TMJ4

His mother Kyana Henry shared what she thought when he won, “I was shaking, and see him do it it was I wanted to jump out my seat it was amazing!”

Samadhi’s Dad Haile agrees, “This was a great representation for the city of Milwaukee and all the hard work that the principals and teachers and parents have been doing.”

The fun is not over! The MPS Spelling Bee Finals is taking place next weekend, for the 6th to 8th graders where once again, we will be streaming it live on TMJ4.com.

