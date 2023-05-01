Taco Fest to return to Summerfest grounds this June

MILWAUKEE — Taco lovers, it's your time to shine! Taco Fest is returning to Milwaukee's lakefront this summer.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and OnMilwaukee announced the festival would be back at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, June 17.

According to a news release, there will be a lunch session and a dinner session as a part of the festival. The lunch session begins at 11 a.m. for those with early admission, and noon for general admission. It ends at 3 p.m.

The dinner session kicks off at 4 p.m. with early admission and 5 p.m. with general admission. That session wraps up at 8 p.m.

There will be three ticket options for this year's festival: a super VIP ticket, a VIP ticket, and a standard entry ticket.

The Super VIP ticket package offers early entry for lunch or dinner, unlimited bar privileges in a private lounge overlooking a lagoon, 10 taco tickets, and one "great plate" with a cup holder.

The VIP ticket also offers early entry for lunch or dinner, one free margarita, beer, wine, seltzer, or non-alcoholic beverage, plus 10 taco tickets.

Finally, the standard entry ticket is general admission and includes four taco tickets.

Children under the age of 5 can get into the festival for free.

Tickets are already on sale for the festival, which sold out last year. Organizers are urging people to attendees to buy tickets early. Walkups will only be accepted if capacity allows, organizers said.

For a list of vendors, and to get tickets, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip