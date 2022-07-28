Taco Fest coming to Henry Maier Festival Park this September

MILWAUKEE — Calling all Taco lovers! Taco Fest is returning to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Attendees will be able to attend one of two sessions at the festival, lunch, or dinner. Both sessions will feature tacos, of course, beverages, sides, and activities.

Activities at this year's festival include Mondo Lucha! Live, featuring High Flyin’ Pro Wrestling, a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, Hot Pepper Eating Contest, the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags, and music from DJ Kenny Perez.

The event will be cashless, with a prepaid cash-to-card option available.

Milwaukee World Festival said organizers are still seeking additional food trucks and restaurants for the vendor lineup. To learn more, click here.

There are two ticket options available for both sessions, general admission, and VIP. The VIP option costs $50 and gets you into the festival early, including 10 taco tickets and one free margarita.

The general admission tickets are $25 and include four taco tickets.

Milwaukee World Festival said its Food Truck Fest sold-out, and they expect Taco Fest to be no different. So, they're urging people to buy tickets early.

To purchase general admission or VIP tickets, click here.

