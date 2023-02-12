T-shirt designed to help raise funds for the family of fallen Police Officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-based company, ShirtsandLogos, is creating shirts to honor the life of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Jerving died Tuesday after being shot while trying to arrest a suspect of an armed robbery.

One of the employees at ShirtsandLogos has a brother who worked alongside Jerving at Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 4 and he wanted to help find a way to give back.

The shirts, which are being sold for $35, feature Jerving's badge number on the front and "End of Watch" written in bold lettering on the back.

ShirtsandLogos founder Rick Marino said some of Jerving's family plans to wear the shirts to Jerving's funeral on Monday.

"The fact is, it's very bittersweet. We're doing something because someone lost their life and you can't replace that," said Marino. "You know, the fact that the family appreciates it and they've been in contact with us - that helps. But, it's not going to bring him back."

All of the proceeds will be donated to the family of Officer Jerving.

To purchase a shirt in honor of Jerving and to support his family, click HERE to be taken to ShirtsandLogo's website.

