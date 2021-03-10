Systems outage at Molson Coors following 'cybersecurity incident'

Multinational brewing giant Molson Coors confirms a "cybersecurity incident" caused a system outage that they are still working to fix, though a spokesperson did not indicate when or where the attack occurred.

This comes after Microsoft reported on March 2 that Chinese government hackers exploited a bug in their email server software, in order to target U.S. organizations. Microsoft said “highly skilled and sophisticated” hackers have been attempting to steal information from a number of companies in the U.S.

A spokesperson for Molson Coors said in a statement to WTMJ-TV Wednesday that the company experienced a systems outage that was caused by a "cybersecurity incident." Molson Coors did not connect their incident with the breach at Microsoft.

“We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible," said Molson Coors' chief communications and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins.

"We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates," according to Collins.

The company did not say whether its sprawling campus in Milwaukee was impacted by the attack.

Chicago-based Molson Coors was formed in 2005 after a merger of Molson in Canada and Coors in the U.S. Eleven years later Molson Coors acquired Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Company.

