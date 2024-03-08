Swiss cheesemaker wins third consecutive World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. — A Swiss cheesemaker won their third consecutive World Championship Cheese Contest on Thursday, March 7.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) hosted the 35th World Championship Cheese Contest Thursday afternoon at the Monona Terrace in Madison.

There were more than 3,300 entries across 142 classes.

This year’s winner was Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus from Switzerland.

The first and second runners-up were Dutch Cheese Makers from the Netherlands and The Farm at Doe Run in Pennsylvania. The event featured judges and volunteers from all over the world.

A full list of winners can be found here.

The next World Championship Cheese Contest will take place in 2026.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip