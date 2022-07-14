Sweatshop: Racine dance team raising money for dance trip to LA

RACINE — A dance team in Racine is raising money for a trip to Los Angeles after the team competed in Chicago and earned a paid bid to the National Finals.

Sweatshop Movement attended the National Hip Hop Dance Competition in Chicago in April and double qualified to compete in LA, according to a GoFundMe the team started to fund their trip.

Two of Sweatshop's routines earned two paid bids. However, the paid bids only cover competition costs, not travel expenses. So, to get to LA, the team created its GoFundMe, with a goal of $3,500.

"This is a HUGE opportunity for our Racine kids, one that NONE before us in Racine have been offered… but also a HUGE financial undertaking for the kids in our program," the GoFundMe stated.

Qualifying for the Los Angeles competition this year means even more to these dancers because the last time they qualified, in 2020, the event was switched to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GoFundMe says the team still competed, even though they didn't get to go to LA, and earned a National virtual title in their category, as well as the Entertainment Award for the competition.

Sweatshop placed in Chicago again in 2021 but did not get a paid bid to compete. The team planned to still attend the event, but with capacity restrictions, they ultimately could not attend.

Now, they've qualified again and just need help getting there. The team has hosted a series of car washes and individual dance fundraisers, but they're still in need of some donations. You can help them out by donating to the GoFundMe here.

Even with the goal of $3,500, the GoFundMe states, "Funds raised will be split up and distributed to the SWEAT members attending our LA Finale, so while there is no set amount we are collecting, the greater the amount the greater the impact! Please consider support our SWEAT kids on the Road to LA!!"

