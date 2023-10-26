Sussex community members hope to raise money to buy service dog for young boy

SUSSEX, Wis. — Nine-year-old Decklan Sohn will most likely steal your heart with his sweet smile and fun disposition.

He has Down Syndrome and Autism. Some challenges come alongside that diagnosis for him and his family.

"He just wants to be on his own, but he doesn't understand danger. So, he will run in front vehicles, run in roads, he's also a runner so he will run away any chance he gets," Decklan’s mom, Amber Sohn explains.

He lives in Sussex with his parents Josh and Amber. His older brother Conner and their two pups. However, they're hoping to add another furry friend to the family.

Submitted

"Another dog would be very helpful, life-changing, help our spirit,” Conner says. Both Josh and Amber say Conner has been such a big help with Decklan.

The Sohn family says a service dog would be their saving grace.

"It's going to be life-changing for all of us," Amber says.

Decklan has been approved to receive a service dog with the 4 Paws for Ability organization. According to the non-profit’s website, “4 Paws for Ability is a non-profit organization that breeds, raises, trains, and places service dogs with children and veterans who have disabilities.”

Amber says the service dog will go through a two-year training.

"They will train the dog specific to his needs and work with us the whole time.”

Submitted

However, the cost has become a roadblock for the family. Amber and Josh are both working full-time jobs and taking care of their sons. As well as taking Decklan to his daily appointments and specialists.

"If we could go out and take out a loan, I totally would. But it's not something we can afford by ourselves," Amber explains.

They need to raise $23,000 to make it happen. Since early September, the community has helped raise about half that.

"We're stunned, it's amazing, it's heartwarming, and we don't.. We're not usually the ones to ask for help," Amber says.

Help that will give them peace of mind and open doors for Decklan.

"He's going to be able to go out in the backyard without us following his every step ya know he will get that independence he needs and safety and companionship as well,” she explains.

If you want to help Decklan get a service dog, you can donate online.

They are hosting a bowling fundraiser as well. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 11. It will be held at Sussex Bowl from noon until 4 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip