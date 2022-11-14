Suspicious death of 51-yer-old woman in Fond du Lac, police investigating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police are investigating what they called the suspicious death of a 51-yer-old woman on Saturday.

City of Fond du Lac Police Department Media Release



November 14, 2022



For Immediate Release



Suspicious Death Investigation



Fond du Lac, WI: On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at approximately 8:15am, City of Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to a check welfare call in the 0-100 block of E. Merrill Avenue. Upon arrival, FDLPD Officers located a 51-year-old female Fond du Lac resident who was found deceased inside her residence.



FDLPD Detectives responded to the scene. The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 51-year-old female is active and ongoing at this time. The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending family notification(s).



The FDLPD is seeking assistance from the community. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Kristina Meilahn at (920) 322-3713 | kmeilahn@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.



The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.



The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office.





