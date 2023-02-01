Suspects wanted: 2 men pretended to be officers to break into home, Dodge Co. sheriff says

HUSTISFORD, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking two men in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Saturday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed home invasion on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford around 6:30 a.m. The victim reported two men forced their way into his home. They said they were officers looking for a homicide suspect.

One suspect stayed with the victim while the other suspect searched the home and asked where the victim's valuables were. The sheriff's office says after they "completed their search" of the home, they fled in a white pickup truck.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Pictured is the suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a home invasion that occurred in Dodge County on Saturday. Officials say it is a white pickup truck.

The sheriff's office says the suspects are white males wearing masks and one of them possibly had a southern accent.

The sheriff's office has increased its presence in the area.

"It has been necessary to limit information to the public regarding this incident as detectives have been following up on leads," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday. "Maintaining the integrity of the investigation is crucial as releasing information too soon could jeopardize a successful investigation and eventual apprehension."

If you have information regarding this incident who know who may own or drive this vehicle please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip