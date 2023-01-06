Suspects shoot at police during chase, vehicle found abandoned in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A vehicle has been recovered but no suspects are in custody following a police chase and shots fired incident Friday morning.

According to Milwaukee Police, officers saw a vehicle near Sherman Park around 2:42 a.m. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver quickly drove off.

Police began chasing the vehicle in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

The suspect was driving recklessly, and the occupants fired several shots at police. A supervisor with MPD terminated the pursuit when the driver failed to stop.

Police said the vehicle was stolen out of West Bend and later found unoccupied in Milwaukee.

In a statement, MPD said it "is thankful that none of our officers or members of the community were injured during this incident."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

