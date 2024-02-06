Suspects carjacked a vehicle with 15-month-old in the back seat, says MPD

Milwaukee Police are investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that took place Monday afternoon around 1:50.

Police say the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was on the 1800 block of N. Marshall Street when she was approached by the suspects, who were holding a gun.

Police say the suspects told the woman to get out of the car and to take a 15-month-old baby from the backseat. After that, the suspects got in the vehicle and drove off. It was later recovered on the 100 block of E. Auer.

No injuries were reported. Police are still investigating and looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS

