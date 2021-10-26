Watch
Suspects break into more than 50 cars in Brown Deer in one night, police say

Posted at 7:51 AM, Oct 26, 2021
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Police in Brown Deer are looking for suspects after more than 50 cars were broken into between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to a news release.

According to the news release, "unknown actors" targeted cars parked at both businesses and residences along N. Green Bay and W. Brown Deer Rds. More than 50 cars were damaged.

Police say that the suspects appear to have wanted to cause as much damage as possible, as they ignored most of the personal property within the vehicles.

The police department will increase patrols in the area, the news release says.

If you see any suspicious activity or have any information about the break-ins, please contact Brown Deer Police at (414) 371-2900 or stopcrime@bdpolice.org.

