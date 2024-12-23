Suspects accused of stealing watches from man in Waukesha Police Department parking lot

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police are searching for two suspects who stole several watches from a man in the parking lot of the Waukesha Police Department last week.

According to a statement from the police department, the man was attempting to sell the watches in a Facebook Marketplace exchange in the department's parking lot just before 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

Security camera footage of the incident showed two men park a silver sedan in the lot of Holsum Bakery, adjacent to the police department. The men walked into the north parking lot, where they met the victim and tried on the watches.

After trying on the watches, police said both suspects ran back to the parked sedan, where a getaway driver quickly took off.

"Our criminal investigative team will be continuing to pursue leads," the police statement said.

In a Facebook post from 2016, the department posted a photo of a new sign promoting internet purchase exchanges in their parking lot, calling it "the safest spot in the city."

Waukesha Police Department/Facebook

"We receive numerous calls asking if people can do legal exchanges in our lot. They are always encouraged to do so as we feel this is the safest spot in the city," the post says. "Over the past few years our parking lot has increased in size, received better lighting, and also an upgraded surveillance system that is monitored 24/7."

