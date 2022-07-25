Suspect wanted for killing mother, daughter in Milwaukee arrested in Arizona

A suspect wanted in a double homicide in Milwaukee was arrested in Arizona on Monday.
Police say the suspect killed a mother and daughter inside their home near 6th and Ring last week.
The family says 19-year-old La’Dasia Porter died trying to protect her mom, 42-year-old O’Keyin Riles.
The family previously said the shooter was Riles' boyfriend.
Police say the two women are among six women in Milwaukee County killed as a result of domestic violence in the last two weeks.