Suspect smashes windows to several businesses around Milwaukee's Avenue Mall

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm a suspect smashed windows to several businesses in the area of The Avenue (formerly Grand Avenue) mall overnight Monday.

TMJ4 News crews spotted windows smashed to at least three businesses, including some windows at the the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's brand new Bradley Symphony Center.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to the incidents and that criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

The window smashing happened a little after 3 a.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue and 2nd Street, MPD said.

