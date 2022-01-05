Suspect points gun at worker, shoots car at Burger King in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Another violent incident at an area Burger King this week after the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported a man pointed a handgun at a restaurant worker in the drive-thru and fired the weapon at the worker's car.

Police said in a statement it happened at the Burger King on State Highway 20 at Washington Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

After pointing the gun at the worker in the drive-thru, the man fired the weapon in the parking lot, hitting the worker's vehicle, according to police. The man then left in an unknown direction. An officer with the police department and a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy were in the area when the incident occurred, but no one is in custody.

Police believe the incident stems from an altercation over food service. Police add it seems to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No injuries were reported. Any information should be provided to police.

This comes just two days after a man shot and killed 16-year-old Niesha Harris Brazell at a Burger King on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee. She was working there when the man pulled up and shot her, police say. Milwaukee police are still searching for the suspect.

MPD/Family On the left the suspect, according to MPD, and Niesha Harris Brazell, right



