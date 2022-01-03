16-year-old Milwaukee girl killed in shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in a shooting Sunday night, police say.

According to a news release from Milwaukee Police, the shooting happened at about 10:25 p.m. on the 5100 block of W. Capitol Dr.

Police say the girl sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The shooting appears to be related to a robbery of the Burger King location on that block, police say.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip