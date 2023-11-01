Suspect leads police on chase, arrested in parking lot of Waukesha middle school

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A suspect who led police on a chase was arrested in a Waukesha middle school parking lot while trying to steal a car Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Waukesha, a male suspect was arrested in the parking lot of Horning Middle School around 8:39 a.m.

A police pursuit on Interstate I-94 began in the area of Moorland Road in the City of Brookfield and entered Waukesha's jurisdiction.

Law enforcement resources from the City of Waukesha Police Department were then requested to assist in the pursuit.

Waukesha law enforcement found the suspect driving in the area of Horning Middle School. The suspect got out in the school's parking lot and attempted to steal another vehicle, but he was arrested by officers.

The school was placed in a "secure" status with the exterior doors locked amid the incident.

Waukesha is not the lead agency in the investigation and recommendations of criminal charges are not yet known.

