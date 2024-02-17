Suspect in deadly Kenosha shooting arrested in Arkansas

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say sheriff's deputies in Arkansas arrested a 22-year-old Kenosha man in connection to a deadly shooting near Sheridan and 42nd last Saturday evening.

The White County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas says deputies arrested him early on Thursday morning.

The Kenosha Police Department says the man will face first-degree intentional homicide once he returns to Kenosha.

At about 6 P.M. on Saturday evening, officers responded near Sheridan and 42nd for multiple reports of gunshots. They found a 20-year-old man, later identified as Julian Flores, shot multiple times, who later died.

The department also offered its condolences to the Flores family "during this very difficult time."

Officers say they are still asking for information in this shooting. If you or someone you know have any more information about this shooting, you're asked to call Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.



