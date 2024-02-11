Watch Now
20-year-old shot and killed near 42nd and Sheridan in Kenosha

Police say the shooting happened Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 11:24:35-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near 42nd and Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police say they were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this investigation you can call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656- 7333.

