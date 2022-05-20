Suspect in custody after video shows pregnant woman being pushed to the ground

RACINE, Wis. — A man is now in custody after Racine police say doorbell video captured him shoving a pregnant woman to the ground back in April.

It happened near 11th and Villa Streets.

Kimber Behling says she was waving to her kids as they walked to the bus stop one morning when it happened.

"All the pain was in my stomach," Behling said. "I felt all the pressure in my stomach. I didn't even know I was bleeding. All I felt was that I was laying on baby."

Behling was 26 weeks pregnant at the time. She rushed to the hospital. She suffered gashes on her hands, legs, stomach and face. She and her baby boy are okay.

"Yep, he's tough," Behling said. "He's a little guy."

Police identified the man as 30-year-old Joshua Lewis. He was taken into custody Thursday.

Behling says she has no idea who the man is or why someone would do something like that.

"My only question is why," Behling said. "What did I do? Why?"

