Suspect found dead after exchanging gunfire with West Allis officer, police say

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police said they are investigating after a suspect shot at a police officer during an incident Thursday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., police got a call about a man who pointed a gun at the caller and was now driving in the area of S. 116th St. and W. Greenfield Ave. A West Allis police officer located the suspect vehicle and stopped it, at which time the suspect shot at the officer.

Officials say the officer shot back before the suspect eventually ran from the area. The man ran to an apartment in the 1400 block of 116th Street. Police said they set up a perimeter around the apartment when they heard a gunshot.

Officers went into the building and found the suspect had died from what officials say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

West Allis police said no officers were injured during the incident, and they are continuing to investigate. However, Oak Creek police are leading the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything or saw anything, contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.

