Suspect fires 25 rounds while inside unoccupied FedEx building, say police

The Menonmonee Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting at an unoccupied FedEx facility. They say a suspect fired 25 rounds while inside the building.

Officers say they got a call around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a suspect who had entered the FedEx facility on County Line Road with a semi-automatic handgun. When officers arrived, they say they heard one gunshot from inside.

Police say a 27-year-old male suspect came out of the building with a gun in hand. Officers say the suspect initially obeyed orders to put the gun down, but that he resisted when officers tried to arrest him. Officers say they were able to subdue the suspect, get him checked out at a hospital, and then booked into the Waukesha County Jail with recommendations for a misdemeanor charge.

As officers investigated the incident further, they determined the suspect was from Milwaukee and is a current FedEx employee. Police determined that the suspect fired 25 rounds "indiscriminately" from a Glock 19x pistol.

That gun is the only one officers believe was used, and was collected as evidence.

FedEx sent TMJ4 the following statement:

We are aware of the incident in our Menomonee Falls, WI. facility last night and are grateful for the quick action by our security team and local law enforcement who apprehended the suspect. Safety of our team members is our highest priority, and we are thankful there are no injuries. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and any further questions should be directed to the investigating authorities.

