Suspect arrested in shooting near Case High School, Mount Pleasant Police said

RACINE — The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting that happened outside Case High School in Racine.

Police say they responded to the Delta Hotel on Washington Ave. for a report of shots fired. The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound upon police arrival. He was later identified as Zysean Golden.

Golden was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police discovered the shooting was gang-related and the suspect fled the scene on a bike.

On Friday, Mount Pleasant Police announced the FBI Gang Taskforce, US Marshalls, and Chicago PD arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the shooting.

The suspect is currently on probation and is being held in the Cook County jail awaiting extradition to Racine for attempted homicide charges.

