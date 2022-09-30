Suspect arrested in shooting near Case High School, Mount Pleasant Police said

RACINE — The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting that happened outside Case High School in Racine.
Police say they responded to the Delta Hotel on Washington Ave. for a report of shots fired. The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound upon police arrival. He was later identified as Zysean Golden.
Golden was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Police discovered the shooting was gang-related and the suspect fled the scene on a bike.
On Friday, Mount Pleasant Police announced the FBI Gang Taskforce, US Marshalls, and Chicago PD arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the shooting.
The suspect is currently on probation and is being held in the Cook County jail awaiting extradition to Racine for attempted homicide charges.