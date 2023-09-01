Suspect arrested in MCTS bus shooting, MPD credits bus security cameras

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have since arrested a suspect after a 41-year-old man was shot and injured on a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus last week.

The shooting happened near Sherman and Capitol around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.

On Friday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office issued criminal charges against Rashard Goodwin in connection to the incident. He is facing one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater. He faces up to 83 years in prison

and fined up to $25,000.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) credited MCTS' security cameras for deterring and solving crime. Goodwin was already in custody regarding unrelated charges and subsequently arrested in connection to the shooting.



"The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the investment in safety and security technology by MCTS which is paramount in deterring and solving crime. In this instance, the MCTS cameras captured the perpetrator. The images helped bring this suspect to justice,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

MCTS said Friday they are committed to keeping their buses as one of the safest places in the community.

"We want everyone to think twice before you commit a crime on any MCTS bus," MCTS said in part. "We have 10 cameras on each bus, so that’s 3,000 cameras across millions of miles throughout the county, nearly 24 hours a day, every day of the year. We work hand-in-hand with local law enforcement to help ensure Milwaukee County’s public transit system is safe for everyone, and this speedy arrest is proof."

MCTS President and Managing Director Denise Wandke released the following statement Friday:

“In light of a recent incident when a person got on a bus and shot another person, we want to express our sadness and concern for the driver and the passengers. All of us at MCTS agree with ATU Local 998 that the bus needs to be a safe space. I started my career with MCTS as a bus operator, so I personally know how 30 seconds can feel like hours when waiting for help to arrive. As an operator, you don’t know in that moment how any act of violence will end.



“I also want to address the recommendation of the Milwaukee County Transportation and Transit Committee Safety and Security Task Force. We respect the Task Force members’ time and attention and care for our bus operators. As a community, we all want to feel safe yet we are feeling more vulnerable with the increase in crime. I understand how the Task Force may think Park Rangers are a better option than our current security. Unfortunately, I feel this recommendation is very similar to what we already have in place and will not bring a long-term solution. We are always grateful for the time and assistance that the Sheriff and local police departments give us, and we know that their restraints impact our long-term needs as well. This isn’t just a transit issue, this is an issue that exists in a growing, urban area and it will take all of us working together to create meaningful change."

MCTS will present a report at Tuesday's Transportation and Transit Committee meeting.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip