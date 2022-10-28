Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting at the Brownstone Social Lounge that left 31-year-old Krystal Tucker dead earlier this year.

Police previously identified the suspect in the shooting as 25-year-old Jordan Tate. Police said Friday that Tate was arrested in Glendale - eight months after the shooting.

Tucker was hosting the night of Feb. 10, 2022 when police believe Tate opened fire after he was rejected at the door because didn't meet the 27 and up age requirement.

Photos of Krystal Tucker:

Submitted Krystal Tucker is pictured in the middle.

Submitted Krystal Tucker

Submitted Krystal Tucker is pictured in the middle back with an updo and red lipstick.

Tate was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Brownstone owner Corey Smith said moving forward, guests must be at least 30 years old to enter Brownstone at any time. Plus, the lounge will not operate at full capacity.

Smith said reopening to the public felt bittersweet without Tucker there. Tucker worked as Smith's executive assistant.

"I didn't know if I would reopen. It was the staff, it was her family that said this is not what Krystal would want. Krystal absolutely loved Brownstone," Smith said.

Smith said he put up $10,000 to Crimestoppers to help find Tate. Court records showed Tate has an attorney, but has not yet been detained.

