Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.

A Franklin High School senior and MATC student were found shot and killed in a car in South Milwaukee, according to family and authorities. In an update on Tuesday, police say a 22-year-old man from South Milwaukee was arrested in the City of Milwaukee.

The case is being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. His name will be released when the charges are issued.

South Milwaukee police responded to 5th ad Bay Heights on Dec. 29 after an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a car. The deceased were identified as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. They were first cousins.

Allen was a senior at Franklin High School and Yracheta was a 2022 South Milwaukee High School graduate and a student at MATC.

The family previously told TMJ4 News that Yracheta's mother found them at the scene.

