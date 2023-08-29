Suspect arrested, car recovered after 11-year-old on bike is critically injured in hit and run, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old, who had been riding a bike at the time, in critical condition.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police on Tuesday, the striking vehicle was also recovered. Criminal charges will be referred to the DA's office.

An 11-year-old is in the hospital and in critical condition after being hit by a car while on a bicycle on Sunday.

According to Milwaukee Police, the 11-year-old was struck while crossing the road on his bicycle on West Fond Du Lac Ave. at 3:15 p.m.

Police say the vehicle did not remain at the scene, and fled eastbound on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

Meanwhile, a mangled bike is all that’s left after Sunday afternoon’s hit-and-run. 11-year-old Khamonte Washington says he watched his friend get hit while they were on a bike ride together.

“Shocked..so shocked…like I just wanna bust down in tears,” Khamonte Washington explained.

Washington says cars were racing down Fond Du Lac Avenue when his friend was hit.

“He went flying up in the air and then I went over there and started crying,” Washington said.

Washington says neighbors and witnesses rushed to his friend to try to help moments after. A Good Samaritan, Donald Scroggins, was one of those people who pulled over to help the boys.

“It was a lot of cars and then I seen the kids laying down in the grass and I was wondering what was going on,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins was on his way to a friend’s house when he saw the two boys. He said neighbors were performing CPR on the victim when he arrived at the scene. Washington was extremely grateful for Scroggins.

“He’s a kind man,” Washington said. “Now I feel like I just want to pass out. But he came and blessed me and stuff.”

Washington’s grandmother, Lurithea James, is grateful her grandson is okay. However, she is worried for the victim. Her grandson, Washington, and the victim were playing at her house right before the scary incident.

“I hope the little boy makes it because I just fed the baby,” James said. "He was just at my house, both of them just left my house. It had been fifteen minutes. Lord have mercy.”

Like many other neighbors, James is fed up with the speeding in her neighborhood.

“Where are they going in a hurry? Nowhere. Drag racing down the street. It's every day,” said James.

She has a message for the driver as well.

“Turn yourself in, that’s what you can do. Because it's going to haunt em. Hitting a baby, come on now.”

Washington is hoping his friend survives this horrifying incident.

“Everybody just pray for this man bro, because he did not deserve this today. If these people never would have went fast…racing this would have never happened,” Washington said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

