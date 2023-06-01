Suspect arrested after nearly five-hour standoff with Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — A suspect was taken into custody overnight following a five-hour standoff with police, the Milwaukee Police Department said Thursday.

MPD was called to Medford and Roosevelt around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a subject with a gun. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man inside a home with a gun.

Police said he fired several shots while in the home, as police attempted to make contact. No officers were injured, nor did any officers fire their weapons during the incident.

After a nearly five-hour standoff with police, the 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip