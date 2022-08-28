Suspect arrested after 14-hour standoff with Watertown Police

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff with officers overnight.

According to a news release posted on Facebook, officers were called to Arlington Way for reports of a man who was in violation of the conditions of his bond. The officers' arrival on scene prompted the standoff.

Watertown police said the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at police several times. The department said he made numerous threats toward officers and spoke about engaging in a gun fight with police.

At one point during the standoff, an officer shot at the suspect but did not hit him. That officer has not been identified at this time.

Negotiators and Watertown police officers texted and spoke with the suspect for nearly 14 hours, in an effort to get him to surrender. They called in assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

When SWAT arrived, members deployed gas and used distractions to try and get the suspect to surrender. These efforts failed and officers inevitably had to enter the home where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Watertown police said the case is still active, as investigators continue to process the scene. The suspect is going to be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail for failing to comply with officers' attempts to take a person into custody.

The suspect's name was not released.

