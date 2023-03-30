Suspect accused of stabbing Milwaukee man to death with two knives after argument

MILWAUKEE — A man was charged after allegedly stabbing a 58-year-old Milwaukee man to death with two knives near Sherman and Hampton on March 25.

Charles Leroy Jr. Smith, 51, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim called 911 at 11:14 p.m. on March 24 stating he and his wife were not getting along and that he was concerned she and her son were going to do something to him. During the call, he clarified that the woman was not his wife, but someone he has lived with for 18 years.

At 12:13 a.m. on March 25, a second 911 call was made to Milwaukee police. This time, it was the woman requesting an ambulance to the home near Sherman and Hampton. During the call, she said she was in the bedroom and one of her husband's friends came in and stabbed him to death.

Inside the apartment building, arriving officers found the victim dead with numerous stab wounds.

During an interview with the woman, she described her relationship with the victim as a common-law marriage, being together on and off for the last 18 years.

On the day of the murder, the woman said she and the victim were drinking together. Around 6 p.m., Smith arrived at their apartment to smoke and drink with them. During the evening, the complaint says the victim became upset with Smith and told him he needed to get his own place and a job. The victim also told Smith that the woman did not want him.

After 10:30 p.m., the woman said the victim kicked Smith out of the apartment. She and the victim then got into an argument and the victim called 911 and made a claim she was threatening him, according to the complaint.

Following the first 911 call, the woman said she went into the bedroom and closed the door. While in the bedroom, she heard a knock on the door, and the victim said he was not going to open it unless it was the police. The woman then heard a loud bang and the victim yelled her name.

When she left her room, she saw Smith on top of the victim. She initially believed Smith was punching the victim, but then saw Smith stabbing the victim with two knives, the complaint says.

The woman said Smith left the apartment with both knives and the victim's cell phone. She then went to another apartment and called 911.

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of over 65 years in prison. A cash bond of $200,000 was set for Smith on Wednesday. He returns to court on April 6 for a preliminary hearing.

