Surviving against the odds: A Pewaukee woman's fight against pancreatic cancer

MILWAUKEE — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Pancreatic cancer is a deadly disease with the highest mortality rate of all major cancers, so when Connie McCance was diagnosed, you can only imagine she was shocked and scared at the same time.

But, Connie is a fighter, and she said the reason she's here today is because of the treatment she received at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Connie's life took an unexpected turn in April 2019 when she began experiencing constant, unexplained burping—a symptom she'd never had before.

TMJ4 CONNIE MCCANCE



"First the general practitioner felt it was acid reflux and put me on some over-the-counter medicine and sent me on my way," said Connie.

But Connie trusted her instincts. When her symptoms didn’t improve, she returned to her doctor, demanding further testing. Finally, the call came—she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"It was like an unbelievable state because I felt that I lived a healthy life. I ate well, exercised every day,'" said Connie.

Connie's journey led her to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, where she and her doctors created a treatment plan—a plan that gave her hope.

"It's a phenomenal facility with doctors that aren't just treating your cancer but they are considering their patient all along the way," said Connie.

Connie endured rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Through it all, support from her family and friends helped her stay strong.

"I don't think I could have fought it as well as I did without family and friends," said Connie.

Dr. William Hall, a professor in the Deapartment of Radiation Oncology at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin says outside support, along with a team of medical experts, is critical when receiving care.

"It’s really important for the Milwaukee community and the Wisconsin community to know that we are an international leader in pancreatic cancer research," said Dr. Hall.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 66,440 people—34,530 men and 31,910 women—will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024. The cancer is difficult to treat and hard to detect, as it lacks widespread early screening.

But, Dr. Hall says there are some signs to watch out for, including jaundice — a yellowing of the skin or eyes, rapid unexplained weight loss, and changes in stool color.

Watch: Keeping an eye out for the signs of pancreatic cancer.

Surviving against the odds: A Pewaukee woman's fight against pancreatic cancer

"Stool can appear clay-colored or lighter, which can be an important sign or symptom to evaluate," said Dr. Hall.

Just like Connie did, Dr. Hall said it's important to listen to your body, take signs seriously, and seek treatment right away.

"If patients present early, then our ability to cure them as a team using a number of highly sophisticated strategies is much better," said Dr. Hall.

Although widespread early screening is not yet available Dr. Hall said there are screening options for those who have a family history of pancreatic cancer at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin High Risk Clinic.

Today, Connie is five years cancer-free. She is thankful for the care she received and the support from others.

"It's a phenomenal facility with doctors who aren’t just treating cancer—they consider the patient’s feelings," said Connie.

She advises others going through a similar situation to never lose hope and always listen to what your body is trying to tell you.

"Don’t be afraid to list all your symptoms or anything that’s different about you, because what you think is an insignificant symptom could lead a doctor to run the tests that could save your life," said Connie.

Connie also wanted to thank the Seena Magowitz PancreaticCancer Foundation for providing her with support. She said the foundation allowed her to connect with others going through the same situation.

The foundation also funds clinical research which has provided funds to the Medical College of Wisconsin.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error