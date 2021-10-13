Survey shows shoppers on average expected to spend about $100 on Halloween this year

We're more than a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but the latest data shows people are decorating earlier and plan to spend more than last year.

A National Retail Federation survey reports shoppers on average are expected to spend $102.74 on Halloween this year -- $10 more than last Halloween.

The survey also shares shoppers plan to spend $10.14 billion this year (an all-time high) -- up from $8.05 billion last Halloween.

"You do have customers who are spending like $25 or $30 but for the most part, it is upwards towards $100," said Libby Bosman, the manager at Halloween Express in Menomonee Falls.

The pandemic fueled lately by the Delta variant is still plaguing the country, but that doesn't seem to be scaring off shoppers.

"We just had an extra twenty minutes which now turned into an hour and a half," said shopper Abbe Marten.

Katherine Cullen, Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights at NRF, says this year people are getting a head start on their shopping.

"We know we have seen pretty strong consumer spending throughout this year," said Cullen.

"It used to be that most people waited until October, and about a quarter waited until the end of October. Now people are looking to get ahead of the holiday. In fact, 45% will shop, or start shopping for Halloween before October," she added.

Retail experts say people are embracing any moment they can to celebrate.

"We couldn't go trick or treating or anything like that last year," said shopper Bob Fritz.

"They're chomping at the bit to get out back to somewhat normal," said Bosman.

