Survey hopes to help better understand issues of red light running and speeding in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Sherman Park Community Association, in coordination with the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Committee and an intern from Clemson University, is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.

Celia Jackson with the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Committee said the data will be compiled and eventually presented to city leaders.

"Solutions are always part of the end game, but I think that in coming up with solutions, you've got to look at the data and what the data is telling you," said Jackson.

From 27th and Center to 35th and Burleigh and up to 51st and Capitol, researchers are paying close attention to the data being collected.

Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets

"The survey is really just asking people about exceeding speed limits, going through red lights, how many times they've seen that," said Jackson.

The committee is now encouraging drivers from all over the area to participate in the survey before it closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

"The survey is kind of geared towards Sherman Park because some of the questions specifically make reference to Sherman Park, but we know that people are going through red lights throughout the city and throughout the county."

It's a way to add your voice to a conversation that can help better deploy engineering, education, and enforcement techniques aimed at creating safer streets in the city.

You can take the survey by using your phone to scan the QR code below:

Submitted

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip