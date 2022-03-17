Surprise! Gov. Tony Evers' bracket has Wisconsin Badgers going all the way

MADISON, Wisc. — There is no surprise here! The Wisconsin governor is showing his support for the Badgers as March Madness approaches.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted his bracket Wednesday night with the Wisconsin Badgers going all the way.

"It’s time for #MarchMadness, folks," Evers tweeted. "Our own @BadgerMBB is going to the dance, and I’ve got them polkaing all the way to a national championship. Let’s go, Bucky! #OnWisconsin"

It’s time for #MarchMadness, folks. Our own @BadgerMBB is going to the dance, and I’ve got them polkaing all the way to a national championship. Let’s go, Bucky! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/55QN80Q24U — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 17, 2022

Milwaukee will be covered in red Thursday and Friday as the Badgers journey to the 414 for the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are scheduled to take on the Colgate Raiders on Friday at Fiserv Forum.

Prior to the game, Badger fans can take part in several Milwaukee events celebrating the team. Click here to check out the fun!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip