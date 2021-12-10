Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt

items.[0].videoTitle
Charles Benson and NBC's Chuck Todd discuss inflation in Wisconsin
Consumer Prices
Posted at 5:56 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 19:24:34-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running up against price increases that far exceed her modest pay raise.

The owner of a pastry business in Massachusetts has had to reduce his product offerings and personally absorb higher costs.

A grocery chain executive in Connecticut said his company is splitting its higher costs with its suppliers so it doesn’t have to raise prices across the board.

Across the United States, the highest inflation in a generation is heightening financial pressures and forcing people to try to adapt to a new reality.

TMJ4's Charles Benson and NBC's Chuck Todd discussed how the rising inflation is affecting the political landscape in Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale