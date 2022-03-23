Watch
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Jose Luis Magana/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Friday, March 18, 2022 in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
WISCONSIN — The Supreme Court has thrown out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state’s Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court.

Republicans had complained that Gov. Tony Evers’ maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

But while the justices in an unsigned opinion threw out voting maps drawn for the State Assembly and Senate, they left in place state congressional maps.

