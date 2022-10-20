Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin taxpayers group's appeal over Biden student debt plan

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a conservative taxpayers' group in Wisconsin seeking to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not comment on turning away the appeal. According to Axios, the Brown County Taxpayers Association in Green Bay asked that the plan be temporarily suspended due to a pending appeal at a lower federal court on Wednesday. The appeal also lost in lower federal courts on Thursday.

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which is now accepting applications, cancels up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. The lawsuit argues there is no legal justification since constitutional spending power is reserved exclusively for Congress, Axios reported.

The taxpayers' group initially filed the lawsuit against President Biden and the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona earlier this month. It is the first and only lawsuit to have reached the Supreme Court, according to Axios.

Justice Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states, the AP reports. She did not involve the rest of the court in her decision on Thursday.

According to the AP, U.S. District Judge William Griesbach dismissed the group's lawsuit earlier. A panel of judges did not step in with an emergency order.

Other legal challenges to Biden's program continue. The Biden Administration has been sued by seven states and two organizations.

