Supply chain issues, rising prices affecting fireworks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Supply chain issues and climbing prices are affecting the availability of fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Patrick Spielbauer is the president of Spielbauer Fireworks, a third-generation fireworks company in Green Bay. Spielbauer says they've received about 20-25% of what they should have gotten primarily from China. He says that due to inflation, there’s rising costs associated with raw materials, labor, shipping and insurance. And since COVID-19, the supply chain has been disrupted and the shipping from China has been trickling down.

According to American Pyrotechnics Association, consumers will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this Fourth of July.

