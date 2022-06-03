Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts opens at 3rd Street Market Hall

MILWAUKEE — A new vendor has opened at 3rd Street Market Hall: A coffee and doughnut shop!

Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts opened at the hall on Friday, offering specialty coffee drinks and a variety of classic and innovative doughnuts, made from scratch.

According to a news release from 3rd Street Market Hall, the shop features an outdoor walk-up window and counter service inside the hall.

The 3rd Street Market Hall location is Supernova's first, but the owners of the shop also own The Avenue coffee house in South Milwaukee.

3rd Street Market Hall said the idea for Supernova came from The Avenue and the Milwaukee Area Technical College where one of the owners became a pastry chef.

While owner Sara Lewkowski was at school there, one of her instructors spoke about his own experience becoming a 3rd Street Market Hall vendor. That inspired Lewkoswki to do the same.

“Supernova’s opening was highly anticipated,” said 3rd St. Market Hall Operations Director Jaime Jacobs. “People living and working in the neighborhood have been craving coffee and breakfast offerings and an earlier open for the market hall. We are thrilled to finally deliver that.”

That's right, 3rd Street Market hall is also expanding its hours. It will now open at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Supernova opens at the same time and is located directly next to the main Wisconsin Avenue entrance to the hall.

