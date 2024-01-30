Superbowl tickets expected to the most expensive ever

In Today's Talker — we're less than two weeks away from Super Bowl 58!

If you're planning on going to the game, expect to break the bank.

The showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is expected to be the most expensive on record. According to TickPick, the average ticket price on the secondary market is hovering around $98,000.

That's 70% more expensive than last year's game.

The cheapest ticket available on TickPick is around $8,800. The cheapest tickets to Super Bowl 57 were around $6,000.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



