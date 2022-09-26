Watch Now
Sunday evening storms bring damage to southeast Wisconsin

Southeast Wisconsin is waking up to some storm damage after a line of fast-moving thunderstorms swept through the area Sunday evening.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 06:38:42-04

Pictures taken by our crew near Aldrich and Lincoln in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Sunday show a large tree uprooted from the ground that fell into the middle of a street.

Some roads south of E. Bay St. in Bay View were still blocked as of early Monday morning.

Uprooted trees were taken down by straight line winds and not tornado activity, according to Meteorologist Brian Niznansky. Winds were around 60-65 MPH.

Additional damage was reported north of the Milwaukee metro area, with trees down reported in West Bend, Wauwatosa, and other areas.

West Bend Police say the storms happened early enough in the evening that crews were able to start cleaning up Sunday.

