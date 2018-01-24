Sun Prairie Fire Department dalmatian dies in accident

"Yesterday, our unofficial mascot Hydro got into an accident with a motor vehicle. Unfortunately, today he crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Many of you have probably seen and petted him the last few years during parades, and he was always a welcome sight at our pubic education events. To state the obvious, he was a very good dog and mascot. Hydro will certainly be missed around the firehouse."
- Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department
Hydro was a common sight at parades and other community events.
The fire department told WISC-TV that Hydro lived with four kids.