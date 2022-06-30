Summerfest offers pavilion for those with disabilities

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is back for its second weekend, and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. has ensured there's a space for everyone.

There are plenty of stages and bathrooms all around the festival grounds, but there is also a pavilion offering an oasis for those with disabilities.

The goal of the Stephen J. Schwalbe Respite Pavilion is to offer those with disabilities a quiet space to relax, use the restroom, and even charge their wheelchair or scooter.

It's comprised of two large bathrooms, a shower with a shower chair, changing areas, storage lockers, and a walled-off patio for service dogs.

According to the Summerfest website, the pavilion is continuously staffed by volunteers from the United Spinal Association, SE Wisconsin Chapter. It is only available during Summerfest and is located on the south end of the Miller Lite Oasis stage, about halfway between the South gate and Mid gate.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip