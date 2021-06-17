Summerfest is going cashless for the first time in 2021

MILWAUKEE — This year's Summerfest is going cashless for the first time.

The organizer of the festival, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said in a statement Tuesday that it will no longer be accepting cash at box offices or on the grounds. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted.

The announcement was included in a statement regarding BMO Harris Pavilion headliners and performance dates on Tuesday.

Summerfest 2021 goes cashless. Be sure to bring your BMO debit or credit card to Summerfest this year as no cash will be accepted at the box offices or on the grounds.

Summerfest officials did tell the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that there will be options to convert cash into a card on-site, free of charge.

Summerfest isn't the first major event to get rid of cash.

The Milwaukee Brewers required cashless payment for stadium shops in the spring, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cash payment has resumed at some shops this summer.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also been encouraging cashless payment.

While not going cashless, the Green Bay Packers are no longer accepting paper tickets to home games.

This year's Summerfest was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held Sept. 1-4, 8-11 and 15-18.

For more information on Summerfest, head to their website here.

