Organizer of Summerfest hiring 2,000 seasonal workers this summer

MILWAUKEE — The organizer of Summerfest is hiring more than 2,000 seasonal workers this summer.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. said in a statement Wednesday that employees will get admission tickets to Summerfest as well as food vouchers.

Candidates also have the option of participating in a job fair at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Summerfest Operations Building, located at 114 N. Jackson St.

Milwaukee World Festival says it is offering competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid training and other benefits.

Candidates should complete an online application at summerfest.com/jobs. Scheduled interviews and in-person applications will take place at the Summerfest Human Resources Department, with on-the-spot hiring offered, according to Milwaukee World Festival.

There are job opportunities are available in the following departments:

Security

Admissions

Facilities and ground operations

Culinary

Beverage Operations

Hospitality

Box Office

Sign Shop

Guest Services

