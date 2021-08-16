Summerfest increasing wages for most seasonal workers by $2 - $3.50 per hour

MILWAUKEE — The organizer of Summerfest, Milwaukee World Festival, says it is increasing the wages for most seasonal workers by $2 - $3.50 per hour.

The wage boost took effect Sunday, according to a statement. Employees can now earn between $14 - $23 per hour.

"The wage increase will be for most current and new employees, except for those who receive gratuities," organizers said.

World Festival is making the decision amid a worker shortage in Wisconsin and across the country.

They are also hiring, particularly in the Admissions, Beverage Operations, Facilities and ground operations, and Security departments. Click here to learn more and apply.

Summerfest pushed back the festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

Entrance protocols will be in place for Milwaukee World Festival-produced concerts, as well as Summerfest. All employees, vendors and fans will be asked to show a vaccination card, or proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The festival will provide access to testing for all employees who require a test, according to their statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip